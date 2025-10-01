JP Morgan Upgrades Banc of California (BANC)

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.86% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Banc of California is $18.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 11.86% from its latest reported closing price of $16.55 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Banc of California is 375MM, a decrease of 60.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 600 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banc of California. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 5.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BANC is 0.28%, an increase of 5.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.82% to 188,484K shares. The put/call ratio of BANC is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Warburg Pincus holds 15,593K shares representing 10.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 13,669K shares representing 9.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,942K shares , representing an increase of 5.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANC by 0.18% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,625K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,529K shares , representing a decrease of 11.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANC by 12.24% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,411K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,453K shares , representing an increase of 17.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANC by 90.84% over the last quarter.

Centerbridge Partners holds 4,493K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,772K shares , representing a decrease of 6.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANC by 18.31% over the last quarter.

