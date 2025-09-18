JP Morgan Upgrades Aveanna Healthcare Holdings (AVAH)

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings (NasdaqGS:AVAH) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.94% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings is $8.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.31 to a high of $12.08. The average price target represents an increase of 4.94% from its latest reported closing price of $8.08 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings is 1,991MM, a decrease of 8.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 277 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 14.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVAH is 0.22%, an increase of 10.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.40% to 189,310K shares. The put/call ratio of AVAH is 9.78, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bain Capital Investors holds 81,601K shares representing 39.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

J.H. Whitney Equity Partners VII holds 45,922K shares representing 21.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,521K shares , representing a decrease of 5.66%.

Nut Tree Capital Management holds 12,373K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Summit Partners L P holds 9,651K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company.

Littlejohn & Co holds 8,008K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,562K shares , representing an increase of 5.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVAH by 6.56% over the last quarter.

