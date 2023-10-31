JP Morgan Upgrades Autonation (AN)

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2023, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Autonation (NYSE:AN) from Underweight to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.52% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Autonation is 180.28. The forecasts range from a low of 118.17 to a high of $257.25. The average price target represents an increase of 39.52% from its latest reported closing price of 129.22.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Autonation is 27,048MM, an increase of 0.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 20.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 903 funds or institutions reporting positions in Autonation. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AN is 0.22%, an increase of 7.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.89% to 32,928K shares. The put/call ratio of AN is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,160K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,186K shares, representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AN by 12.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,135K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,162K shares, representing a decrease of 2.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AN by 10.40% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 955K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,055K shares, representing a decrease of 10.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AN by 6.16% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 942K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 982K shares, representing a decrease of 4.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AN by 11.82% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 877K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 873K shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AN by 20.92% over the last quarter.

Autonation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AutoNation, America's largest and most recognized automotive retailer, is transforming the automotive industry through its bold leadership, innovation, and comprehensive brand extensions. As of September 30, 2020, AutoNation owned and operated over 325 locations from coast to coast. AutoNation has sold over 12 million vehicles, the first automotive retailer to reach this milestone. AutoNation's success is driven by a commitment to delivering a peerless experience through Customer-focused sales and service processes. Since 2013, AutoNation has raised $25 million to drive out cancer, create awareness, and support critical research through its DRIVE PINK initiative, which was officially branded in 2015.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.