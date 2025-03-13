JP Morgan Upgrades Autohome (SEHK:2518)

Fintel reports that on March 12, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Autohome (SEHK:2518) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.38% Upside

As of March 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for Autohome is HK$61.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of HK$52.33 to a high of HK$70.52. The average price target represents an increase of 4.38% from its latest reported closing price of HK$58.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Autohome is 8,362MM, an increase of 18.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 19.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Autohome. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2518 is 0.00%, an increase of 39.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.72% to 508K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 320K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 151K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 162K shares , representing a decrease of 7.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2518 by 4.82% over the last quarter.

VT - Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares holds 16K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 15K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares , representing a decrease of 80.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2518 by 37.22% over the last quarter.

TLTE - FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

