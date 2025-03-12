JP Morgan Upgrades Autohome Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (ATHM)

Fintel reports that on March 12, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Autohome Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:ATHM) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.89% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Autohome Inc. - Depositary Receipt () is $32.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 6.89% from its latest reported closing price of $29.95 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Autohome Inc. - Depositary Receipt () is 8,228MM, an increase of 16.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 20.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 303 funds or institutions reporting positions in Autohome Inc. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATHM is 0.19%, an increase of 15.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.58% to 64,156K shares. The put/call ratio of ATHM is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIL holds 7,714K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,986K shares , representing a decrease of 3.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATHM by 56.22% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,388K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,973K shares , representing an increase of 6.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATHM by 92.64% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 4,603K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,391K shares , representing an increase of 4.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATHM by 22.16% over the last quarter.

M&G holds 3,504K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,385K shares , representing an increase of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATHM by 1.94% over the last quarter.

Mondrian Investment Partners holds 2,959K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,353K shares , representing a decrease of 13.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATHM by 17.22% over the last quarter.

Autohome Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Autohome Inc. is the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China. Its mission is to enhance the car-buying and ownership experience for auto consumers in China. Autohome provides original generated content, professionally generated content, user-generated content, AI-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library, and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle. The ability to reach a large and engaged user base of automobile consumers has made Autohome a preferred platform for automakers and dealers to conduct their advertising campaigns. Further, the Company's dealer subscription and advertising services allow dealers to market their inventory and services through Autohome's platform, extending the reach of their physical showrooms to potentially millions of internet users in China and generating sales leads for them. The Company offers sales leads, data analysis, and marketing services to assist automakers and dealers with improving their efficiency and facilitating transactions. Autohome operates its 'Autohome Mall,' a full-service online transaction platform, to facilitate transactions for automakers and dealers. Further, through its websites and mobile applications, it also provides other value-added services, including auto financing, auto insurance, used car transactions, and aftermarket services.

