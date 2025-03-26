JP Morgan Upgrades Ashland (ASH)

Fintel reports that on March 26, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Ashland (NYSE:ASH) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.04% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ashland is $84.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $68.68 to a high of $97.65. The average price target represents an increase of 48.04% from its latest reported closing price of $56.93 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ashland is 2,814MM, an increase of 37.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 773 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ashland. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 1.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASH is 0.20%, an increase of 12.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.44% to 60,154K shares. The put/call ratio of ASH is 1.24, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Eminence Capital holds 2,860K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,648K shares , representing an increase of 7.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASH by 3.63% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,807K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,599K shares , representing an increase of 7.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASH by 85.70% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,721K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,738K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASH by 37.21% over the last quarter.

MVCAX - MFS Mid Cap Value Fund A holds 1,681K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,567K shares , representing an increase of 6.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASH by 7.83% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,582K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,527K shares , representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASH by 18.23% over the last quarter.

Ashland Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. is a premier global specialty materials company serving customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceutical. Ashland has approximately 4,500 employees - from renowned scientists and research chemists to engineers and plant operators - who thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.