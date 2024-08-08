JP Morgan Upgrades Ashland (ASH)

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2024, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Ashland (NYSE:ASH) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.76% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ashland is $114.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $132.30. The average price target represents an increase of 39.76% from its latest reported closing price of $81.74 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ashland is 2,675MM, an increase of 26.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 776 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ashland. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 1.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASH is 0.29%, an increase of 10.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.40% to 60,046K shares. The put/call ratio of ASH is 1.50, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Eminence Capital holds 3,285K shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,516K shares , representing a decrease of 7.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASH by 1.83% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,115K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,425K shares , representing a decrease of 14.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASH by 85.59% over the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 1,930K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,902K shares , representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASH by 8.84% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,806K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,657K shares , representing an increase of 8.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASH by 15.50% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,634K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,659K shares , representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASH by 5.28% over the last quarter.

Ashland Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. is a premier global specialty materials company serving customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceutical. Ashland has approximately 4,500 employees - from renowned scientists and research chemists to engineers and plant operators - who thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries.

