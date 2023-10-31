JP Morgan Upgrades Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2023, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) from Neutral to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.53% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Asbury Automotive Group is 265.20. The forecasts range from a low of 166.65 to a high of $357.00. The average price target represents an increase of 42.53% from its latest reported closing price of 186.07.

The projected annual revenue for Asbury Automotive Group is 15,819MM, an increase of 7.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 31.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 671 funds or institutions reporting positions in Asbury Automotive Group. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABG is 0.35%, an increase of 6.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.55% to 25,884K shares. The put/call ratio of ABG is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Abrams Capital Management holds 2,109K shares representing 10.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Impactive Capital holds 2,044K shares representing 9.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,051K shares, representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABG by 19.15% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,510K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,612K shares, representing a decrease of 6.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABG by 3.84% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,439K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,456K shares, representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABG by 9.09% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 779K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 789K shares, representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABG by 0.78% over the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. ("Asbury"), a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Duluth, GA, is one of the largest automotive retailers in the U.S. Asbury currently operates 91 dealerships, consisting of 112 franchises, representing 31 domestic and foreign brands of vehicles. Asbury also operates 25 collision repair centers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts.

