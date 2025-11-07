JP Morgan Upgrades ArcelorMittal S.A. - Depositary Receipt (MT)

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for ArcelorMittal S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:MT) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.59% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for ArcelorMittal S.A. - Depositary Receipt is $39.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $31.75 to a high of $55.01. The average price target represents an increase of 1.59% from its latest reported closing price of $39.16 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ArcelorMittal S.A. - Depositary Receipt is 72,370MM, an increase of 18.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 299 funds or institutions reporting positions in ArcelorMittal S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 11.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MT is 0.16%, an increase of 11.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.14% to 33,989K shares. The put/call ratio of MT is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 1,946K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,295K shares , representing a decrease of 17.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MT by 92.23% over the last quarter.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management holds 1,755K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,872K shares , representing a decrease of 6.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MT by 17.20% over the last quarter.

DNLAX - BNY Mellon Natural Resources Fund holds 1,351K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,479K shares , representing a decrease of 9.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MT by 0.61% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,223K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,365K shares , representing a decrease of 11.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MT by 17.69% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 1,024K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 984K shares , representing an increase of 3.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MT by 5.52% over the last quarter.

