JP Morgan Upgrades Apollo Global Management (APO)

Fintel reports that on February 28, 2024, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) from Neutral to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.33% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Apollo Global Management is 120.05. The forecasts range from a low of 109.08 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 8.33% from its latest reported closing price of 110.82.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Apollo Global Management is 5,529MM, a decrease of 82.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.16.

Apollo Global Management Declares $0.43 Dividend

On February 8, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share ($1.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 20, 2024 will receive the payment on February 29, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.43 per share.

At the current share price of $110.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.55%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.80%, the lowest has been 1.55%, and the highest has been 9.87%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.41 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 1.60 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.15%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1379 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apollo Global Management. This is an increase of 109 owner(s) or 8.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APO is 0.61%, a decrease of 4.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.46% to 378,987K shares. The put/call ratio of APO is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 31,675K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,663K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APO by 6.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,369K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,419K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APO by 20.81% over the last quarter.

Tiger Global Management holds 12,285K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 10,935K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,745K shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APO by 5.25% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 10,775K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,557K shares, representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APO by 6.38% over the last quarter.

Apollo Global Management Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager with offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo had assets under management of approximately $433 billion as of September 30, 2020 in credit, private equity and real assets funds invested across a core group of nine industries where Apollo has considerable knowledge and resources.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.