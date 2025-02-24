JP Morgan Upgrades Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

Fintel reports that on February 24, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:AMRX) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.30% Upside

As of February 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Amneal Pharmaceuticals is $11.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 43.30% from its latest reported closing price of $7.83 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Amneal Pharmaceuticals is 2,451MM, a decrease of 8.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 435 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amneal Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMRX is 0.10%, an increase of 4.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.41% to 146,592K shares. The put/call ratio of AMRX is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tpg Gp A holds 12,329K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 10,722K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 8,981K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,892K shares , representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMRX by 99.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,357K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,352K shares , representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMRX by 23.21% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 4,174K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,894K shares , representing an increase of 30.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMRX by 63.04% over the last quarter.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Background Information



Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, is a fully-integrated pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and distribution of generic and specialty drug products. The Company has operations in North America, Asia, and Europe, working together to bring high-quality medicines to patients primarily within the United States.

