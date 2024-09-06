JP Morgan Upgrades Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

Fintel reports that on September 6, 2024, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:AMRX) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.69% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Amneal Pharmaceuticals is $9.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 16.69% from its latest reported closing price of $8.45 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Amneal Pharmaceuticals is 2,442MM, a decrease of 6.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 397 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amneal Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMRX is 0.11%, an increase of 16.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 26.31% to 149,071K shares. The put/call ratio of AMRX is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 21,850K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 178K shares , representing an increase of 99.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMRX by 2,614.30% over the last quarter.

Tpg Gp A holds 12,329K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 10,722K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,542K shares , representing an increase of 11.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMRX by 4.45% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 9,989K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,067K shares , representing an increase of 49.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMRX by 116.77% over the last quarter.

Fosun International holds 4,655K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,314K shares , representing a decrease of 164.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMRX by 59.36% over the last quarter.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, is a fully-integrated pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and distribution of generic and specialty drug products. The Company has operations in North America, Asia, and Europe, working together to bring high-quality medicines to patients primarily within the United States.

