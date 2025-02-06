JP Morgan Upgrades Altus Power (AMPS)

Fintel reports that on February 6, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.22% Upside

As of January 28, 2025, the average one-year price target for Altus Power is $5.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $6.82. The average price target represents an increase of 6.22% from its latest reported closing price of $4.87 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Altus Power is 428MM, an increase of 130.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 273 funds or institutions reporting positions in Altus Power. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMPS is 0.08%, an increase of 6.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.18% to 87,287K shares. The put/call ratio of AMPS is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 21,116K shares representing 13.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 6,691K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,629K shares , representing an increase of 30.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMPS by 5.62% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,224K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,941K shares , representing an increase of 30.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPS by 90.86% over the last quarter.

Robeco Schweiz holds 4,000K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management holds 2,920K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Altus Power Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Altus Power, based in Stamford, Connecticut, is creating a clean electrification ecosystem, serving its commercial, public sector and community solar customers with locally sited solar generation, energy storage, and EV-charging stations across the U.S. Since its founding in 2009, Altus Power has developed or acquired over 350 megawatts from Vermont to Hawaii.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.