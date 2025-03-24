News & Insights

JP Morgan Upgrades Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (LSE:0HD2)

March 24, 2025 — 08:27 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (LSE:0HD2) from Neutral to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,243 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 3.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HD2 is 0.41%, an increase of 11.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.14% to 163,599K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GB:0HD2 / Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

Capital World Investors holds 16,601K shares representing 12.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,508K shares , representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HD2 by 15.75% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 10,568K shares representing 8.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,609K shares , representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HD2 by 10.78% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 6,969K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,244K shares , representing an increase of 24.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HD2 by 12.47% over the last quarter.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals holds 4,444K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,384K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,139K shares , representing an increase of 28.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HD2 by 22.24% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

