JP Morgan Upgrades Alcoa (AA)

Fintel reports that on March 13, 2026, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Alcoa (NYSE:AA) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.74% Downside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for Alcoa is $63.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $81.90. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.74% from its latest reported closing price of $65.93 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Alcoa is 11,967MM, a decrease of 6.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 763 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alcoa. This is an decrease of 153 owner(s) or 16.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AA is 0.15%, an increase of 14.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.57% to 206,092K shares. The put/call ratio of AA is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Eagle Capital Management holds 15,949K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,394K shares , representing a decrease of 2.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AA by 53.83% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,656K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,306K shares , representing an increase of 5.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AA by 11.37% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 6,254K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,006K shares , representing an increase of 67.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AA by 60.63% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,038K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,221K shares , representing an increase of 30.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AA by 73.48% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 4,134K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,631K shares , representing an increase of 60.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AA by 20.20% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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