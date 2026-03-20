JP Morgan Upgrades Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

Fintel reports that on March 20, 2026, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.78% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Air Products and Chemicals is $309.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $272.70 to a high of $366.45. The average price target represents an increase of 8.78% from its latest reported closing price of $284.15 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Air Products and Chemicals is 16,220MM, an increase of 32.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,872 funds or institutions reporting positions in Air Products and Chemicals. This is an decrease of 631 owner(s) or 25.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APD is 0.26%, an increase of 22.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.86% to 222,141K shares. The put/call ratio of APD is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 12,793K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,870K shares , representing an increase of 30.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APD by 26.83% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 11,905K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,767K shares , representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APD by 9.85% over the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 11,841K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 9,237K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,005K shares , representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APD by 7.05% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,237K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,538K shares , representing a decrease of 4.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APD by 9.45% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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