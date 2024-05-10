JP Morgan Upgrades Affirm Holdings (AFRM)

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2024, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Affirm Holdings (NasdaqGS:AFRM) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.94% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Affirm Holdings is 38.27. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 9.94% from its latest reported closing price of 34.81.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Affirm Holdings is 2,168MM, an increase of 2.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 698 funds or institutions reporting positions in Affirm Holdings. This is an increase of 69 owner(s) or 10.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFRM is 0.57%, an increase of 9.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.80% to 252,701K shares. The put/call ratio of AFRM is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 20,562K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 20,251K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,775K shares , representing a decrease of 7.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 91.97% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 19,002K shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,783K shares , representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 109.84% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 18,732K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,983K shares , representing an increase of 4.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 70.61% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 9,385K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 898K shares , representing an increase of 90.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 1,920.94% over the last quarter.

Affirm Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. With that in mind, Affirm is building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce, making it easier for consumers to spend responsibly and with confidence, easier for merchants to convert sales and grow, and easier for commerce to thrive.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.