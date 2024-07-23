JP Morgan Upgrades Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

Fintel reports that on July 22, 2024, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.94% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Abercrombie & Fitch is $199.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $173.72 to a high of $225.75. The average price target represents an increase of 25.94% from its latest reported closing price of $158.42 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Abercrombie & Fitch is 3,788MM, a decrease of 15.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 821 funds or institutions reporting positions in Abercrombie & Fitch. This is an increase of 88 owner(s) or 12.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANF is 0.25%, an increase of 1.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.99% to 58,518K shares. The put/call ratio of ANF is 1.91, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,408K shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,368K shares , representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANF by 37.71% over the last quarter.

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 2,002K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,460K shares , representing a decrease of 22.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANF by 10.86% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,884K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,005K shares , representing a decrease of 6.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANF by 17.75% over the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 1,586K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 781K shares , representing an increase of 50.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANF by 73.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,492K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,488K shares , representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANF by 29.87% over the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Abercrombie & Fitch is an American lifestyle retailer that focuses on casual wear. Its headquarters are in New Albany, Ohio. The company operates three other offshoot brands: Abercrombie Kids, Hollister Co., and Gilly Hicks. As of February 2020, the company operated 854 stores across all brands.

