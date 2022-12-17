US Markets
JPM

JP Morgan signs deal for stake in fintech Viva Wallet for over $800 mln- source

December 17, 2022 — 12:45 pm EST

Written by Karolina Tagaris for Reuters ->

ATHENS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - JP Morgan JPM.N has signed a deal to buy a 48.5% stake in Athens-based payments fintech Viva Wallet for more than $800 million, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Saturday.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the deal was expected to be anncounced early next week.

Both JP Morgan and Viva Wallet declined to comment.

(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; additional reporting by Jose Joseph and Renee Maltezou; Editing by Nick Macfie)

((karolina.tagaris@thomsonreuters.com; +30 210 3376 455;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JPM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.