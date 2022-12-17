JP Morgan signs deal for stake in fintech Viva Wallet for over $800 mln- source

ATHENS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - JP Morgan JPM.N has signed a deal to buy a 48.5% stake in Athens-based payments fintech Viva Wallet for more than $800 million, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Saturday.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the deal was expected to be anncounced early next week.

Both JP Morgan and Viva Wallet declined to comment.

(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; additional reporting by Jose Joseph and Renee Maltezou; Editing by Nick Macfie)

