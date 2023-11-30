JP Morgan sees key commodity prices higher in 2024 on demand growth

Nov 30 (Reuters) - J.P. Morgan said on Thursday that steady demand growth will lift the prices of key commodities in 2024 from current levels but advised that investments should be tactically timed.

In its 2024 Commodities Outlook, the Wall Street banking giant only stayed structurally bullish on gold and silver, adding that investors' timing of entry and exit in oil and gas markets will continue to be critical.

Gold could rally around the middle of next year, coinciding with rate cuts from the U.S. Federal Reserve, and hit a peak of $2,300 an ounce in 2025, with silver crossing above $30 per ounce, J.P. Morgan said.

Oil prices should stay supported between $80 and $90 a barrel, peaking late in the third quarter of 2024, while U.S. natural gas prices could rise through winter, the outlook noted.

It added that agricultural commodities like sugar and wheat could see higher prices through the first half of next year, but base metals would stay range-bound in 2024 until demand outside China starts rebounding.

(Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru)

((DeepKaushik.Vakil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.