JP Morgan Reiterates PDD Holdings Inc - ADR (PDD) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2023, JP Morgan reiterated coverage of PDD Holdings Inc - ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.38% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for PDD Holdings Inc - ADR is 108.46. The forecasts range from a low of 75.75 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 60.38% from its latest reported closing price of 67.63.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for PDD Holdings Inc - ADR is 164,407MM, an increase of 25.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 29.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 836 funds or institutions reporting positions in PDD Holdings Inc - ADR. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 3.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PDD is 1.40%, a decrease of 8.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.85% to 360,629K shares. The put/call ratio of PDD is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 28,191K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,626K shares, representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDD by 20.64% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 11,284K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,202K shares, representing an increase of 27.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDD by 22.11% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 11,024K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,596K shares, representing an increase of 40.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDD by 43.69% over the last quarter.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 10,643K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,904K shares, representing an increase of 72.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDD by 186.51% over the last quarter.

IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates holds 8,324K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pinduoduo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pinduoduo provides an online marketplace that connects millions of agricultural producers with consumers across China. Pinduoduo aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities can benefit from the increased productivity and convenience through new market opportunities.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.