JP Morgan Reiterates Adecoagro (AGRO) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 1, 2025, JP Morgan reiterated coverage of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.92% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Adecoagro is $10.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.58 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 35.92% from its latest reported closing price of $8.03 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Adecoagro is 1,284MM, a decrease of 7.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 117 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adecoagro. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 9.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGRO is 0.22%, an increase of 6.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.55% to 15,045K shares. The put/call ratio of AGRO is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PGGM Investments holds 4,047K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sparta 24 holds 2,200K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,100K shares , representing an increase of 4.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGRO by 4.12% over the last quarter.

ARGT - Global X MSCI Argentina ETF holds 783K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 868K shares , representing a decrease of 10.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGRO by 5.03% over the last quarter.

PGOAX - PGIM JENNISON SMALL COMPANY FUND holds 640K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,412K shares , representing a decrease of 276.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGRO by 79.87% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 636K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 846K shares , representing a decrease of 33.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGRO by 76.47% over the last quarter.

