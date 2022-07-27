US Markets
JP Morgan raises prime lending rate after Fed's sharp hike

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Wednesday it had raised its prime lending rate by 75 basis points to 5.5%, effective Thursday.

The move follows the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise its target interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point for a second consecutive month to tame soaring inflation. FED/

Most Popular