JP Morgan plans to launch online bank in Germany - Handelsblatt

BERLIN, July 21 (Reuters) - JP Morgan JPM.N plans to launch its online bank Chase in Germany and other European Union countries, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Friday.

"It has always been clear to us that we want to introduce Chase not only in the UK, but also in Germany and other European countries," JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon was quoted by Handelsblatt as saying. "We have ambitious plans."

(Reporting by Tom Sims, Writing by Rachel More)

((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.