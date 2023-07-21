News & Insights

JP Morgan plans to launch online bank in Germany - Handelsblatt

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

July 21, 2023 — 05:49 am EDT

Written by Tom Sims for Reuters ->

BERLIN, July 21 (Reuters) - JP Morgan JPM.N plans to launch its online bank Chase in Germany and other European Union countries, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Friday.

"It has always been clear to us that we want to introduce Chase not only in the UK, but also in Germany and other European countries," JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon was quoted by Handelsblatt as saying. "We have ambitious plans."

(Reporting by Tom Sims, Writing by Rachel More)

