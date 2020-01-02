JP Morgan May Be Ready to Surge

(New York)

JP Morgan finished 2019 on a bang and was a great stock all year. It rose by a market-beating 42% over the course of the year despite worries over the economy and declining interest rates. This has led some to think the bank’s stock is overpriced, but many, like RBC believe it will continue to rise. The bank has what is considered a “fortress” balance sheet and it has done a great job diversifying its revenue streams so that its earnings are smoother. Jamie Dimon has no plans to retire.

FINSUM: Aside from its well balanced revenue streams (47% from consumer and community banking, 31% from its corporate and investment bank), the bank is also making a bigger push into wealth management, which could start helping the stock.

stocks

jp morgan

financials

wealth management

