JP Morgan Maintains ZipRecruiter Inc - (ZIP) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of ZipRecruiter Inc - (NYSE:ZIP) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.59% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for ZipRecruiter Inc - is 20.06. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 28.59% from its latest reported closing price of 15.60.

The projected annual revenue for ZipRecruiter Inc - is 944MM, an increase of 19.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 344 funds or institutions reporting positions in ZipRecruiter Inc -. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZIP is 0.41%, a decrease of 13.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.17% to 71,611K shares. The put/call ratio of ZIP is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 9,310K shares representing 9.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,643K shares, representing a decrease of 3.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZIP by 13.31% over the last quarter.

Institutional Venture Management XIV holds 7,609K shares representing 7.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,359K shares, representing a decrease of 49.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZIP by 3.70% over the last quarter.

Institutional Venture Management Xv holds 7,588K shares representing 7.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 7,296K shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,691K shares, representing an increase of 8.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZIP by 0.77% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 3,445K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company.

ZipRecruiter Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ZipRecruiter® is a leading online employment marketplace that actively connects people to their next great opportunity. ZipRecruiter’s powerful matching technology improves the job search experience for job seekers and helps businesses of all sizes find and hire the right candidates quickly. ZipRecruiter has been the #1 rated job search app on iOS & Android for the past four years1 and is rated the #1 employment marketplace by G2.2

