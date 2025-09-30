JP Morgan Maintains ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.67% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is $14.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.62 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 8.67% from its latest reported closing price of $13.61 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is 6,969MM, a decrease of 18.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 320 funds or institutions reporting positions in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 9.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZIM is 0.11%, an increase of 11.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.27% to 68,633K shares. The put/call ratio of ZIM is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 6,781K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,974K shares , representing an increase of 41.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZIM by 65.41% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 4,368K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,860K shares , representing an increase of 57.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZIM by 125.58% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 4,054K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,355K shares , representing a decrease of 7.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZIM by 3.33% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,743K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,721K shares , representing a decrease of 26.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZIM by 26.61% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,632K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,280K shares , representing an increase of 13.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZIM by 12.73% over the last quarter.

