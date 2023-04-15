JP Morgan Maintains YY (YY) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of YY (NASDAQ:YY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.37% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for YY is $50.85. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $109.20. The average price target represents an increase of 72.37% from its latest reported closing price of $29.50.

The projected annual revenue for YY is $2,673MM, an increase of 10.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.40.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA Emerging Markets Equity Index Portfolio Class 1 holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Voloridge Investment Management holds 45K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 54.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YY by 178.63% over the last quarter.

KBC Group holds 119K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWFH - iShares Virtual Work and Life Multisector ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 7.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YY by 21.43% over the last quarter.

Andra AP-fonden holds 104K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 114K shares, representing a decrease of 10.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YY by 99.90% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 311 funds or institutions reporting positions in YY. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 6.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YY is 0.21%, an increase of 34.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.77% to 35,553K shares. The put/call ratio of YY is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

JOYY Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

JOYY Inc. is a global social media platform. The Company's highly engaged users contribute to a vibrant social community by creating, sharing, and enjoying a vast range of entertainment content and activities. JOYY enables users to interact with each other in real time through online live media and offers users a uniquely engaging and immersive entertainment experience. JOYY owns BIGO, a fast-growing global tech company headquartered in Singapore. BIGO owns several popular video based social platforms including BIGO live, a leading global live streaming platform outside China; Likee, a leading global short-form video social platform; and video communication service and others. JOYY has created an online community for global video and live streaming users.

