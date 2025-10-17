JP Morgan Maintains YPF Sociedad Anónima - Depositary Receipt (YPF) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of YPF Sociedad Anónima - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:YPF) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.43% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for YPF Sociedad Anónima - Depositary Receipt is $44.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.75 to a high of $57.41. The average price target represents an increase of 72.43% from its latest reported closing price of $26.07 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for YPF Sociedad Anónima - Depositary Receipt is 17,784,443MM, a decrease of 11.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4,111.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 195 funds or institutions reporting positions in YPF Sociedad Anónima - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 5.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YPF is 0.45%, an increase of 11.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.61% to 36,892K shares. The put/call ratio of YPF is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,898K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,661K shares , representing an increase of 66.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YPF by 137.02% over the last quarter.

VR Advisory Services holds 3,406K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 3,379K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,171K shares , representing an increase of 35.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YPF by 24.07% over the last quarter.

ARGT - Global X MSCI Argentina ETF holds 3,120K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,150K shares , representing an increase of 31.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YPF by 74.85% over the last quarter.

Nwi Management holds 2,000K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.