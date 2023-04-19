JP Morgan Maintains Xcel Energy (XEL) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.94% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Xcel Energy is $73.90. The forecasts range from a low of $62.62 to a high of $81.90. The average price target represents an increase of 5.94% from its latest reported closing price of $69.76.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Xcel Energy is $14,562MM, a decrease of 4.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.41.

Xcel Energy Declares $0.52 Dividend

On February 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share ($2.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 will receive the payment on April 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.49 per share.

At the current share price of $69.76 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.98%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.79%, the lowest has been 2.30%, and the highest has been 3.61%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.26 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.74 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.66. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.21%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP SSGA Nasdaq-100 Index Fund Standard holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 2.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XEL by 2.96% over the last quarter.

GREI - Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XEL by 2.95% over the last quarter.

SWTSX - Schwab Total Stock Market Index Fund holds 230K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 227K shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XEL by 0.44% over the last quarter.

Perpetual Investment Management holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GLOV - Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 38.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XEL by 44.95% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1804 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xcel Energy. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 1.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XEL is 0.38%, an increase of 11.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.23% to 508,640K shares. The put/call ratio of XEL is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

Xcel Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Xcel Energy provides the energy that powers millions of homes and businesses across eight Western and Midwestern states. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company is an industry leader in responsibly reducing carbon emissions and producing and delivering clean energy solutions from a variety of renewable sources at competitive prices.

See all Xcel Energy regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.