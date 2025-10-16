Stocks
WYNN

JP Morgan Maintains Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Overweight Recommendation

October 16, 2025 — 08:03 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Wynn Resorts (NasdaqGS:WYNN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.68% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Wynn Resorts is $133.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $113.62 to a high of $154.35. The average price target represents an increase of 12.68% from its latest reported closing price of $118.07 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Wynn Resorts is 7,637MM, an increase of 9.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,059 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wynn Resorts. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 1.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WYNN is 0.22%, an increase of 21.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.21% to 86,985K shares. WYNN / Wynn Resorts, Limited Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of WYNN is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 9,411K shares representing 9.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,391K shares , representing an increase of 42.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WYNN by 75.69% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 3,935K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,300K shares , representing an increase of 41.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WYNN by 69.36% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 3,354K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,415K shares , representing a decrease of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WYNN by 2.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,523K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,524K shares , representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WYNN by 0.04% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 2,500K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,300K shares , representing an increase of 8.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WYNN by 7.82% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for Wynn Resorts, Limited-> Find out what the Options Markets think of Wynn Resorts, Limited-> See our take on Wynn Resorts, Limited Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WYNN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.