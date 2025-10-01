JP Morgan Maintains WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of WhiteHorse Finance (NasdaqGS:WHF) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.55% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for WhiteHorse Finance is $10.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 54.55% from its latest reported closing price of $6.60 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for WhiteHorse Finance is 66MM, a decrease of 19.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in WhiteHorse Finance. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WHF is 0.08%, an increase of 33.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.51% to 3,478K shares. The put/call ratio of WHF is 22.69, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sound Income Strategies holds 942K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,013K shares , representing a decrease of 7.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHF by 18.45% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 311K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 342K shares , representing a decrease of 9.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHF by 25.21% over the last quarter.

Ethos Financial Group holds 206K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 200K shares , representing an increase of 2.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHF by 16.45% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 185K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares , representing an increase of 47.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHF by 60.91% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 181K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 195K shares , representing a decrease of 7.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHF by 30.50% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.