JP Morgan Maintains WEX (WEX) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 22, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of WEX (NYSE:WEX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.20% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for WEX is 229.07. The forecasts range from a low of 195.94 to a high of $283.50. The average price target represents an increase of 24.20% from its latest reported closing price of 184.44.

The projected annual revenue for WEX is 2,449MM, a decrease of 0.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 901 funds or institutions reporting positions in WEX. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WEX is 0.31%, an increase of 3.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.01% to 53,401K shares. The put/call ratio of WEX is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,067K shares representing 9.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,843K shares, representing an increase of 5.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEX by 67.68% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,038K shares representing 7.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,113K shares, representing a decrease of 2.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEX by 86.99% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 2,340K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,342K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WEX by 2.32% over the last quarter.

Impactive Capital holds 2,106K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Par Capital Management holds 1,854K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,856K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEX by 6.45% over the last quarter.

WEX Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Powered by the belief that complex payment systems can be made simple, WEX is a leading financial technology service provider across a wide spectrum of sectors, including fleet, travel and healthcare. WEX operates in more than 10 countries and in more than 20 currencies through more than 5,200 associates around the world. WEX fleet cards offer 15.8 million vehicles exceptional payment security and control; purchase volume in travel and corporate solutions was $20.9 billion in 2020; and the WEX Health financial technology platform helps 408,000 employers and 33.1 million consumers better manage healthcare expenses.

