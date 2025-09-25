JP Morgan Maintains Westlake (WLK) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Westlake (NYSE:WLK) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.01% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Westlake is $92.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 22.01% from its latest reported closing price of $76.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Westlake is 13,724MM, an increase of 16.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 711 funds or institutions reporting positions in Westlake. This is an decrease of 49 owner(s) or 6.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WLK is 0.13%, an increase of 18.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.88% to 48,776K shares. The put/call ratio of WLK is 3.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 3,722K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,900K shares , representing a decrease of 4.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WLK by 84.19% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 2,685K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,830K shares , representing a decrease of 5.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WLK by 27.28% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,059K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares , representing an increase of 98.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WLK by 6,682.05% over the last quarter.

Brandes Investment Partners holds 1,457K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 421K shares , representing an increase of 71.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WLK by 74.86% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 1,374K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

