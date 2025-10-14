JP Morgan Maintains Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.39% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies is $229.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $188.03 to a high of $262.50. The average price target represents an increase of 18.39% from its latest reported closing price of $193.54 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies is 9,275MM, a decrease of 12.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,964 funds or institutions reporting positions in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies. This is an increase of 77 owner(s) or 4.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WAB is 0.29%, an increase of 5.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.99% to 182,549K shares. The put/call ratio of WAB is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,605K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,522K shares , representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAB by 7.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,500K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,387K shares , representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAB by 5.17% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,858K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,748K shares , representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAB by 4.94% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 4,497K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,720K shares , representing a decrease of 4.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAB by 5.02% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,414K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,664K shares , representing a decrease of 5.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAB by 1.89% over the last quarter.

