JP Morgan Maintains WESCO International (WCC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.63% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for WESCO International is $242.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $202.00 to a high of $273.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.63% from its latest reported closing price of $218.80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for WESCO International is 23,097MM, an increase of 3.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,104 funds or institutions reporting positions in WESCO International. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 1.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WCC is 0.36%, an increase of 12.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.24% to 61,999K shares. The put/call ratio of WCC is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baupost Group holds 2,208K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,006K shares , representing an increase of 9.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WCC by 11.11% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,004K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,481K shares , representing an increase of 26.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WCC by 78.64% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,593K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,183K shares , representing an increase of 25.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WCC by 57.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,496K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,552K shares , representing a decrease of 3.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WCC by 2.51% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,447K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,448K shares , representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WCC by 12.34% over the last quarter.

