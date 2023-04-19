JP Morgan Maintains WEC Energy Group (WEC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.63% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for WEC Energy Group is $104.96. The forecasts range from a low of $98.98 to a high of $116.55. The average price target represents an increase of 9.63% from its latest reported closing price of $95.74.

The projected annual revenue for WEC Energy Group is $9,221MM, a decrease of 3.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.66.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hrt Financial holds 32K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 43.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEC by 99.76% over the last quarter.

NMFAX - Nationwide Dynamic U.S. Growth Fund holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Qtron Investments holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hamilton Capital holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Chelsea Counsel holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEC by 15.14% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1761 funds or institutions reporting positions in WEC Energy Group. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 1.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WEC is 0.30%, an increase of 6.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.34% to 267,481K shares. The put/call ratio of WEC is 1.67, indicating a bearish outlook.

WEC Energy Group Background Information

WEC Energy Group, based in Milwaukee, is one of the nation's premier energy companies, serving 4.5 million customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota. The company's principal utilities are We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service, Peoples Gas, North Shore Gas, Michigan Gas Utilities, Minnesota Energy Resources and Upper Michigan Energy Resources. Another major subsidiary, We Power, designs, builds and owns electric generating plants. In addition, WEC Infrastructure LLC owns a growing fleet of renewable generation facilities in the Midwest. WEC Energy Group is a Fortune 500 company and a component of the S&P 500. The company has approximately 45,000 stockholders of record, 7,500 employees and $35 billion of assets.

