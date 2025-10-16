JP Morgan Maintains Watsco (WSO.B) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests ∞% Upside

As of August 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Watsco is $494.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $352.17 to a high of $590.14. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from its latest reported closing price of $0.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Watsco is 7,659MM, an increase of 2.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Watsco. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 11.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WSO.B is 0.02%, an increase of 26.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.95% to 35K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GCASX - The Gabelli Small Cap Growth Fund holds 8K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds holds 8K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFQTX - U.s. Core Equity 2 Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFEOX - U.s. Core Equity 1 Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Financial Advisory Service holds 2K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

