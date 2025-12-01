JP Morgan Maintains Waste Management (WM) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 1, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Waste Management (NYSE:WM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.40% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Waste Management is $249.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $199.59 to a high of $283.50. The average price target represents an increase of 14.40% from its latest reported closing price of $217.87 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Waste Management is 22,599MM, a decrease of 8.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,035 funds or institutions reporting positions in Waste Management. This is an decrease of 64 owner(s) or 2.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WM is 0.37%, an increase of 6.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.29% to 358,214K shares. The put/call ratio of WM is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust holds 28,934K shares representing 7.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,234K shares , representing a decrease of 11.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WM by 13.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,931K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,704K shares , representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WM by 10.24% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,395K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,149K shares , representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WM by 10.06% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,876K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,647K shares , representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WM by 52.09% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 5,668K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,391K shares , representing an increase of 4.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WM by 82.64% over the last quarter.

