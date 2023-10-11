JP Morgan Maintains Walt Disney Co (DIS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.02% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Walt Disney Co is 107.96. The forecasts range from a low of 65.65 to a high of $134.40. The average price target represents an increase of 27.02% from its latest reported closing price of 84.99.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Walt Disney Co is 98,207MM, an increase of 11.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4004 funds or institutions reporting positions in Walt Disney Co. This is a decrease of 222 owner(s) or 5.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DIS is 0.51%, a decrease of 15.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.85% to 1,221,857K shares. The put/call ratio of DIS is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 56,977K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,566K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 17.14% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 43,507K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,627K shares, representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 17.58% over the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 33,784K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,997K shares, representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 14.61% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 33,246K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,495K shares, representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 17.48% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 22,475K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,568K shares, representing a decrease of 4.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 18.32% over the last quarter.

Walt Disney Co Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise that includes Parks, Experiences and Products; Media & Entertainment Distribution; and three content groups—Studios, General Entertainment and Sports–focused on developing and producing content for DTC, theatrical and linear platforms. Disney is a Dow 30 company and had annual revenues of $65.4 billion in its Fiscal Year 2020.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.