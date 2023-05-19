JP Morgan Maintains Walmart (WMT) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.96% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Walmart is 168.08. The forecasts range from a low of 145.44 to a high of $189.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.96% from its latest reported closing price of 151.47.

The projected annual revenue for Walmart is 629,089MM, an increase of 1.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.61.

Walmart Declares $0.57 Dividend

On February 21, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.57 per share ($2.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 17, 2023 received the payment on April 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.57 per share.

At the current share price of $151.47 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.51%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.77%, the lowest has been 1.41%, and the highest has been 2.51%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.27 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.97 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.54. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4002 funds or institutions reporting positions in Walmart. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 0.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WMT is 0.62%, an increase of 25.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 38.27% to 1,015,907K shares. The put/call ratio of WMT is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 41,250K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,896K shares, representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMT by 1.83% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,628K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,312K shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMT by 1.70% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 25,105K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,855K shares, representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMT by 2.86% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 21,878K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,446K shares, representing an increase of 6.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMT by 74.41% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 16,456K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,489K shares, representing a decrease of 30.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMT by 25.89% over the last quarter.

Walmart Background Information

Walmart Inc. helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, over 265 million customers and members visit approximately 11,400 stores under 55 banners in 26 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2020 revenue of $524 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity.

