JP Morgan Maintains VTEX (VTEX) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 82.64% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for VTEX is $7.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.35 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 82.64% from its latest reported closing price of $4.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for VTEX is 303MM, an increase of 29.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 179 funds or institutions reporting positions in VTEX. This is an increase of 58 owner(s) or 47.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTEX is 0.12%, an increase of 23.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.92% to 78,821K shares. The put/call ratio of VTEX is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Softbank Group holds 38,435K shares representing 39.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Polar Capital Holdings holds 6,285K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,443K shares , representing an increase of 13.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTEX by 29.19% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 2,510K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,006K shares , representing a decrease of 19.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTEX by 20.57% over the last quarter.

Nuveen holds 2,336K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,384K shares , representing an increase of 40.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTEX by 18.85% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 1,596K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,469K shares , representing an increase of 7.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTEX by 28.16% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.