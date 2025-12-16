JP Morgan Maintains Vistra (VST) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Vistra (NYSE:VST) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.65% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Vistra is $235.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $166.18 to a high of $297.15. The average price target represents an increase of 35.65% from its latest reported closing price of $173.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Vistra is 12,806MM, a decrease of 25.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,359 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vistra. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 1.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VST is 0.56%, an increase of 6.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.79% to 343,131K shares. The put/call ratio of VST is 1.44, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 10,935K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,861K shares , representing an increase of 18.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VST by 14.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,914K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,761K shares , representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VST by 49.33% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,632K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,453K shares , representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VST by 49.38% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,868K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,073K shares , representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VST by 52.23% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,489K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,327K shares , representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VST by 53.93% over the last quarter.

