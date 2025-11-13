JP Morgan Maintains Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt (VIST) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:VIST) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.04% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt is $65.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.16 to a high of $79.84. The average price target represents an increase of 38.04% from its latest reported closing price of $47.56 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt is 1,373MM, a decrease of 38.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 259 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIST is 0.28%, an increase of 16.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.09% to 51,379K shares. The put/call ratio of VIST is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Al Mehwar Commercial Investments holds 12,823K shares. No change in the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 3,556K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,501K shares , representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIST by 9.31% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,985K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,990K shares , representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIST by 93.05% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,979K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,943K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIST by 31.54% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,642K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,663K shares , representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIST by 33.09% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.