JP Morgan Maintains Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR (VIPS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 30, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR (NYSE:VIPS) with a Overweight recommendation.

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR is 17.74. The forecasts range from a low of 11.31 to a high of $25.72. The average price target represents an increase of 8.71% from its latest reported closing price of 16.32.

The projected annual revenue for Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR is 111,366MM, an increase of 5.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.44.

There are 561 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 11.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIPS is 0.35%, a decrease of 7.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.49% to 361,745K shares. The put/call ratio of VIPS is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

Krane Funds Advisors holds 14,204K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,562K shares, representing a decrease of 9.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIPS by 111,843.31% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 13,631K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,990K shares, representing a decrease of 39.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIPS by 23.85% over the last quarter.

KWEB - KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds 13,215K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,481K shares, representing a decrease of 9.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIPS by 7.53% over the last quarter.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. holds 11,187K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,366K shares, representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIPS by 3.62% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 10,666K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,748K shares, representing a decrease of 47.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIPS by 90.13% over the last quarter.

Vipshop Holdings Limited is a leading online discount retailer for brands in China. Vipshop offers high quality and popular branded products to consumers throughout China at a significant discount to retail prices. Since it was founded in August 2008, the Company has rapidly built a sizeable and growing base of customers and brand partners.

