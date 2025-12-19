JP Morgan Maintains Vera Therapeutics (VERA) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Vera Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:VERA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.66% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Vera Therapeutics is $68.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 33.66% from its latest reported closing price of $51.19 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Vera Therapeutics is 29MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 353 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vera Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 24 owner(s) or 6.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VERA is 0.20%, an increase of 12.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.19% to 69,431K shares. The put/call ratio of VERA is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 6,210K shares representing 8.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,300K shares , representing a decrease of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERA by 10.26% over the last quarter.

Kynam Capital Management holds 4,028K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,427K shares , representing an increase of 14.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERA by 0.26% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,666K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,480K shares , representing a decrease of 22.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERA by 4.66% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 3,641K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,348K shares , representing an increase of 8.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERA by 12.82% over the last quarter.

Eversept Partners holds 2,808K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,383K shares , representing an increase of 15.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERA by 8.90% over the last quarter.

