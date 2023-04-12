JP Morgan Maintains Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (VERA) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 204.56% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vera Therapeutics, Inc. is $18.70. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 204.56% from its latest reported closing price of $6.14.

The projected annual revenue for Vera Therapeutics, Inc. is $0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$3.48.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RYDEX VARIABLE TRUST - Russell 2000 1.5x Strategy Fund Variable Annuity holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 12.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERA by 27.03% over the last quarter.

Alps Advisors holds 19K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 21.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERA by 7.96% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK FUNDS - iShares Total U.S. Stock Market Index Fund Investor A holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 320K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 307K shares, representing an increase of 4.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERA by 14.13% over the last quarter.

SMXAX - SIIT Extended Market Index Fund - holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 171 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vera Therapeutics, Inc.. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 8.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VERA is 0.21%, a decrease of 22.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.93% to 21,560K shares. The put/call ratio of VERA is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

