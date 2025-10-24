JP Morgan Maintains Valley National Bancorp - Preferred Stock (VLYPO) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Valley National Bancorp - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:VLYPO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.25% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Valley National Bancorp - Preferred Stock is $29.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.92 to a high of $34.55. The average price target represents an increase of 17.25% from its latest reported closing price of $25.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Valley National Bancorp - Preferred Stock is 2,452MM, an increase of 43.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valley National Bancorp - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VLYPO is 0.29%, an increase of 12.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.66% to 773K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 324K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 373K shares , representing a decrease of 15.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLYPO by 9.76% over the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund holds 162K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 149K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 172K shares , representing a decrease of 15.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLYPO by 22.88% over the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund holds 38K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VRP - Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 33K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares , representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLYPO by 3.55% over the last quarter.

