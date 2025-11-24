JP Morgan Maintains U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.23% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for U.S. Physical Therapy is $108.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $98.98 to a high of $118.65. The average price target represents an increase of 51.23% from its latest reported closing price of $71.63 / share.

The projected annual revenue for U.S. Physical Therapy is 647MM, a decrease of 13.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 502 funds or institutions reporting positions in U.S. Physical Therapy. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USPH is 0.21%, an increase of 6.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.10% to 21,378K shares. The put/call ratio of USPH is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,353K shares representing 8.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,487K shares , representing a decrease of 9.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USPH by 24.87% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 976K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 626K shares , representing an increase of 35.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USPH by 77.33% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 905K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 933K shares , representing a decrease of 3.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USPH by 3.96% over the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 844K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 889K shares , representing a decrease of 5.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USPH by 4.47% over the last quarter.

CCVAX - Calvert Small-Cap Fund holds 600K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 580K shares , representing an increase of 3.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USPH by 12.90% over the last quarter.

