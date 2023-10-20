JP Morgan Maintains Unifirst (UNF) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 19, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Unifirst (NYSE:UNF) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.43% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Unifirst is 182.58. The forecasts range from a low of 169.68 to a high of $199.50. The average price target represents an increase of 12.43% from its latest reported closing price of 162.40.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Unifirst is 2,282MM, an increase of 2.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 525 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unifirst. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 4.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNF is 0.16%, a decrease of 9.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.25% to 18,269K shares. The put/call ratio of UNF is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,060K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,101K shares, representing a decrease of 3.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNF by 18.04% over the last quarter.

London Co Of Virginia holds 949K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 970K shares, representing a decrease of 2.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNF by 15.72% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 887K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 796K shares, representing an increase of 10.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNF by 0.89% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 719K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 750K shares, representing a decrease of 4.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNF by 19.75% over the last quarter.

TMCPX - TOUCHSTONE MID CAP FUND Class Y holds 685K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 702K shares, representing a decrease of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNF by 17.40% over the last quarter.

Unifirst Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the Company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products; and with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000-plus employee Team Partners, the Company outfits nearly 2 million workers each business day.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.